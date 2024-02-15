Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:40
Rinku Dhawan

MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three decades. She rose to fame with her character of Chaya from the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and since then she has been part of many successful shows on television.

The actress was last seen in the show Titli where she essayed the character of Koel Mehta. Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 and was evicted. Once out of the house. Rinku has caught up with her co-contestants and has been spotted at get-togethers.

(Also Read: Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Bond: Gautam Chaturvedi speaks about Rinku Dhawan's game in Bigg Boss 17

Rinku seems to be on a vacay in a resort on the outskirts of Mumbai and looked energetic.

Take a look at the video below:

Post the exit of contestants from Bigg Boss 17, the contestants are getting flooded with offers on different mediums. We hope to see Rinku comeback soon and brighten up the small screens!

TellyChakkar wishes Rinku heartiest birthday wishes and a blessed year ahead.

What are your thoughts on Rinku’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

(Also Read: Actor Ali Asgar extends support to Rinku Dhawan!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rinku Dhawan Chaya Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Titli Bigg Boss Season 17 TV news TellyChakkar Rinku dhawan birthday Rinku Dhawan vacay
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 13:40

