Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!

MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three decades. She rose to fame with her character of Chaya from the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and since then she has been part of many successful shows on television.

The actress was last seen in the show Titli where she essayed the character of Koel Mehta. Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 and was evicted. Once out of the house. Rinku has caught up with her co-contestants and has been spotted at get-togethers.

Well, today Rinku happens to celebrate her birthday today (Februay 15) and on this special occasion, she posted a special video message for her fans! She wished her fans good morning and the background gave a view of something which looked like a greenery filled place.

Rinku seems to be on a vacay in a resort on the outskirts of Mumbai and looked energetic.

Take a look at the video below:

Post the exit of contestants from Bigg Boss 17, the contestants are getting flooded with offers on different mediums. We hope to see Rinku comeback soon and brighten up the small screens!

TellyChakkar wishes Rinku heartiest birthday wishes and a blessed year ahead.

