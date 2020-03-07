Birthday Special: Shanatanu Maheshwari REVEALS his plans for 2020!

MUMBAI: Television actor Shanatanu Maheshwari has smitten one and all with his charisma and charm on television and otherwise.

His deft of talent into acting and dance is commendable and one cannot help but ogle at him for he is every girls dream boyfriend! The lad celebrates his birthday today. On his special day, we bring to you an exclusive conversation with him on how he is celebrating his special day.

Shantanu said, "Birthdays are usually a very simple affair for me. I am not someone who likes to go very elaborate with plans on my birthday, so this year too its going to be a sweet and simple celebration at home with my family. My mom though will surely make some of my favourite food dishes for me which I absolutely relish! Other than that I will just head out to meet a bunch of close friends too."

When asked about his plans and wishes for the year ahead, he expressed, " I definitely want to work on some of my drawbacks, one being my socializing skills which I am yet to get better at.

Other than that I hope to keep my health in good shape since I do tend to take it for granted at times, and thoroughly focus on my work and give in more than my 100% into whatever I do, and just aim at achieving the best I can in this year too."

We wish Shantanu a blessed birthday!



