Birthday Tales! This is how Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday, see the video inside

The actress chose to celebrate her birthday with her hubby Rahul and all her close ones where he kissed her romantically and then later, enjoyed the cake cutting ceremony.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:13
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly world.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most skilled and beautiful actresses in the industry. She began modelling when she was 19. The diva is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

The diva has appeared in numerous television shows, including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl.

Also read: Magical! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta looks like a dreamy angel in These white avatars, here’s proof

She has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. She has also appeared on reality television shows such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye 9.

Since today she is celebrating her birthday, she got a wonderful as well as mind-blowing surprise for her big day!

The actress chose to celebrate her birthday with her hubby Rahul and all her close ones where he kissed her romantically and then later, enjoyed the cake cutting ceremony.

Take a look!

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Huge DramKundali Bhagya: Huge Drama! Arjun gets drunk at the party, proposes to Preetaa! Arjun gets drunk at the party, proposes to Preeta

Well, she took to her social media and shared the above glimpses. Friends like Sanjay Gagnani, Anisha Hinduja, Kunal Verma, Sara Khan, Mansi Srivastav, Mugdha Chapekar, Anita H Reddy, Abhishek Kapur, Kanika Mann, Mouni Roy, Charul Malik, Naman Shaw, Yuvika Choudhary and more have sent her their blessings.

God Bless You Shraddha!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:13

