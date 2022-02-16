Birthday Wishes! Rashami Desai celebrates her B’day with besties Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai celebrated her birthday on Sunday, February 13 with her besties from the Bigg Boss show. The actress had a birthday dinner with Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, and Umar Riaz. While Umar Riaz looked damn handsome in a trendy denim jacket with golden hair, she wore a red dress for the night out.

Earlier, Neha Bhasin was spotted with Rajiv Adatia for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner. They have shared a number of pics on Instagram stories.

Rajiv Adatia clicked pics in the car with Rashami Desai. The bond between the two is adorable. It seems he knew Rashami Desai for a long time. It is evident that Rajiv Adatia has made some great friends inside the house. He did a pre-Valentine's Day dinner with Neha Bhasin too.

Umar Riaz made sure he came for dinner. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was looking damn handsome. He wore a denim jacket over a white tee and jeans. His hair with a hint of golden made him look damn sexy.

Rashami Desai wore a red dress with a deep neck for her night out. It was her birthday celebration. Rashami Desai’s blood-red dress had a hem done up in tulle. She gave off a princess-y vibe.

Credit: BollywoodLife