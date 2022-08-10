Biss Boss 16: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens have expressed their anger about no eliminations after Sajid Khan receives least votes

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.

The first shukrawar ka vaar episode has begun and the host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed and will give them a good and bad dose. Netizens have been voicing their demand to ‘remove Sajid Khan’.

There is always eviction from the first week itself. But this time, an exception was made. In the first Shukrawar ka Vaar episode, it was revealed that Sajid Khan got the least number of votes still he is a part of the show.

The netizens feel Salman Khan and the makers are trying to protect him and planning to take him ahead through such unfair means.

Here is what they had to say:

Prachi Sharma: The makers this season have crossed all limits by making Sajid Khan a contestant. But then messing with the format and fairness of the show by not evicting him even though he got the least number of votes is plan biasness. The show already is facing so much backlash for bringing him on, this is just tipping off the people.

Akshay Sharma: I feel the makers have already made a poor decision by bringing Sajid Khan on the show. He is someone who has such serious allegations and this show is being used as a means for him to whitewash his image. He got the least votes and suddenly there are no eliminations this week. It is clear what Salman Khan is doing. Everyone is aware about his friendship with Sajid Khan and his family.

Mansi Arora: Sajid Khan is trying very hard to portray himself as a victim or as a better person than what everyone knows. Even after getting such few votes, he is still there. The whole show is scripted and just a means to clear his image. It is a shame on the makers to bring such a person on the show. I wouldn’t be surprised at this point even if he reaches the finale.

Apoorva Mishra: The show used to be so good but the quality has degraded immensely. It is a show which is being watched by a huge audience, they have a chance to bring contestants who can set good examples and can genuinely use the added advantage of gaining popularity. Sajid Khan was a very poor choice and then on top of that trying to make him go ahead through unfair means is even poorer.

The netizens feel he should be removed from the show and that the makers need to take a hard look as to what they are trying to achieve through such moves. The show is only facing backlash and anger from the audience.

