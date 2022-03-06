BIZARRE! From Priya's PREGNANCY revelation amid the investigation track to Ram constantly being fooled by his family, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has witnessed a series of ILLOGICAL tracks

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.

The makers introduced such a big twist to the story which took everyone by surprise.

We have seen how Shivina's character was killed which shocked everyone.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show which is far different from the daily soap drama.

The show ensures subtle drama and acting of actors as there is no over exaggeration.

However, in the past few months, the makers have shown several scenes and tracks which were bizarre and we didn't expect this kind of content from the show.

The recent one was Shivina's death which lacked the impact. Shivina was pushed by Ishaan from the stars which led to her head injury. However, the entire sequence did not create the impact it should have and the viewers were very disappointed.

A few weeks back, amid the investigation case which was going on for Ram's father's demise, the makers introduced an illogical track of Priya's pregnancy. Ram and Priya did not even consummate and he believed that Priya is pregnant with his child (Facepalm).

Priya and Ram did get comfortable with expressing their feelings. However, Priya always confessed whatever she felt bluntly only after drinking lots of wine. It seemed she never had the guts to confront Ram in her normal state.

Ram was constantly fooled by his family mentally and emotionally. However, he could never see this. He simply ignored all that they did with him and kept giving them several chances.

Everyone apart from Ram and Priya realized that the duo is in love which was so stupid. They kept denying their feelings for the longest time.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

