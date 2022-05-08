Blast! This is how Nisha Rawal reacts to Karan Mehra’s accusations of extra-marital affair

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Mehra on Thursday accused estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with alleged boyfriend Rohit Sathia. Hours after the press conference, the Lock Upp fame refused to respond to the allegations. She was quoted saying, "I am not commenting on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can't keep countering every statement that he makes." She is yet to release an official statement about Karan's allegations.

It is reported earlier that the popular telly star, best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was accused of physically assaulting his wife Nisha Rawal during a heated argument in May 2021. While Mehra was granted bail hours after the arrest, a rather ugly public spat ensued between the couple. They have since been in a legal battle over the custody of their son Kavish.

Karan, who had been tight-lipped for a few months, on Thursday (August 04, 2022) came out in front of the media and made some shocking allegations. During a press conference in Mumbai, the actor accused his estranged wife of having an affair. He even said that Nisha is staying with the said man, allegedly named Rohit Sathia, at his residence.

He made several other allegations and claims against his estranged wife. The actor said that Nisha has made sure he has no access to Kavish but he will not stop fighting for his custody.

