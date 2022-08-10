BLAST from the PAST! Shaheer Sheikh has a SPECIAL surprise for FANS from his ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’ DAYS

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the talented and successful actors in Indian Television. He is currently seen in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa as Kanha alongside Hiba Nawab, who essays the character of Sayuri.
Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer has been part of the industry for a long time now. He is known for his iconic characters in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Mahabharat, Navya, Jhansi Ki Rani, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi among many other shows. His chemistry was best loved with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shaheer became a teenage sensation with the show Kya Mast Hai Life, which was a sitcom on Disney India and aired in 2010. He played the character of Vir in the show and started on the ladder of success then on.

Shaheer surprised his fans with pictures from his time on the show and we are sure they were just as excited now as they were during the tenure of the show.

Check out:

We can see Shaheer with his co-stars from the show, Shweta Tripathi, Ashish Juneja, Naazneen Ghani, Sana Amin Sheikh. We can also see Shaheer as  a drummer in one of the pictures.

Shaheer definitely reminded us of the good old days and how easy life used to be when shows like Kya Mast Hai Life used to air.

Did you’ll love the show as well?

Do let us know in the comments below.

