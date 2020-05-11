Blast from the past! When Qazi Touqeer criticised Arijit Singh’s singing

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Fame Gurukul was one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen. The show witnessed many aspiring singers who showcased their talent and won several hearts.

While Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee won the show. However, apart from them, there were many singers who managed to win everyone's heart with their singing. Arijit Singh was one of them.

Arjit was eliminated from the show which came as a huge shocker to his fans as well as the judges who thought he is one of the best singers of the show.

Qazi who was competing against Arijit in the show had said during the elimination episode that Arijit's singing lacked feel. Touqeer had stated that Arijit goes too much into a song due to which its feel gets lost.

Well, times have changed now and Arijit is one of the A-list singers of Bollywood who has a number of blockbuster songs to his credit whereas Qazi never got a chance to sing in Bollywood.

CREDITS: TIMES NOW