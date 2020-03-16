Blissful! Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath reunite with Bigg Boss fame Afsana Khan and her husband at a dinner party

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan couldn't stop herself from praising Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath after the two hosted her husband Saajz and her for dinner last night. The popular 'Titliaan' singer shared several photos and a video from the evening on her social media account.

Afsana chose a peach top and black bottoms for dinner while Saajz went all black. Kapil and Ginni, who had earlier attended the screening of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film, were dressed smartly.

Afsana and Kapil also sang Titliaan together. They were joined by Saajz and Ginni. Afsana captioned her album as, "Bhut pyar dita down to earth @kapilsharma Paji king of comedy @ginnichatrath bhabi ji it was lovely dinner "

Fans can also expect a collaboration between Kapil and Afsana as the latter shared a story wherein it was mentioned 'Coming soon...Bahut jald bada dhamaka hoga'. Only time will tell what the two are up to.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has been winning hearts of the audience on TKSS and is all set to take off with his team to the US for tours across the country. It's only Archana Puran Singh who will be missing in action.

Afsana and Saajz got married earlier this year. Their wedding was attended by several Bigg Boss celebs including Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz among others.

Credit: ETimes

