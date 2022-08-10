Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida

MUMBAI: Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra who have shared screen space in the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in Mehra’s hometown Noida. The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. They will later plan a reception for their friends in Mumbai.

Ribbhu told a news portal, “Like every Punjabi family, I, too, have an extended one. My family and relatives live in Noida, so that’s where our big day will be hosted.”

Kirtida who has been part of TV show Muskaan said, “We are planning a party for our close industry friends who won’t be able to make it because of their commitments. However, we are yet to settle on a date for the same” Mehra who has been part of popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin added, “We are considering the Maldives, but have yet to finalise the place. However, post-marriage, we will go out with our families for a vacation to relax and spend some good time together.”

The loved-up couple plan to return back to work by Mid March after enjoying a month of wedded bliss. Speaking of how they met, the couple shared, “We started dating in March 2022. Our respect for each other, understanding, and compatibility made us fall in love with each other. We realized that we were perfect for each other and hence, we decided to take the plunge.”

Kirtida and Ribbhu met on a social networking site in 2013 and became friends before falling in love and dating for a year.

