Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida

The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. They will later plan a reception for their friends in Mumbai.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 09:20
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida

MUMBAI: Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra who have shared screen space in the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in Mehra’s hometown Noida. The couple had their Roka ceremony in May last year in Mumbai. They will later plan a reception for their friends in Mumbai.

Also Read- WOW! Piya Rangrezz fame Kirtida Mistry bags Sony Tv’s Mere Sai

Ribbhu told a news portal, “Like every Punjabi family, I, too, have an extended one. My family and relatives live in Noida, so that’s where our big day will be hosted.”

Kirtida who has been part of TV show Muskaan said, “We are planning a party for our close industry friends who won’t be able to make it because of their commitments. However, we are yet to settle on a date for the same” Mehra who has been part of popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin added, “We are considering the Maldives, but have yet to finalise the place. However, post-marriage, we will go out with our families for a vacation to relax and spend some good time together.”

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ribbhu Mehra JOINS the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat

The loved-up couple plan to return back to work by Mid March after enjoying a month of wedded bliss. Speaking of how they met, the couple shared, “We started dating in March 2022. Our respect for each other, understanding, and compatibility made us fall in love with each other. We realized that we were perfect for each other and hence, we decided to take the plunge.”

Kirtida and Ribbhu met on a social networking site in 2013 and became friends before falling in love and dating for a year. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- TOI

Kumkum Bhagya Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ribbhu Mehra Kirtida Mistry Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1 Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Musakaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 09:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat falls; Ekam rushes to save her, leaving Harleen
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show recently went through a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri rushes Abhir to Abhimanyu; Abhir in a critical condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya behaves rudely with Vanraj; latter gets shocked
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad's father believes Sahiba to be a perfect match for Angad
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta enters Pandya House; Chutki goes missing
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Have a look at the television actors who were a part of the movie Shehzada
Have a look at the television actors who were a part of the movie Shehzada

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the industry, what kind of respect she likes and more