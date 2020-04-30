THIS Bollywood actor is the real reason behind Asim’s success

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla and he was one of the few contestants who was picked by Salman Khan and was grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed the viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The model has gained an immense fan following for his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Now we came across a post shared by a fan which claims that Salman Khan is behind the success of Asim.

In the post, it’s written how Salman is taking care of Asim and how he is backing his career. He is making sure he gets the right scripts.

Post the lockdown Asim will be seen in a movie alongside Salman Khan and also in three music videos which are recommendation by Salman Khan.

There is no doubt that Asim is a very talented personality and Salman does know who has the talent to promote.

Seems, like Asim will have a bright future, as they say, once you have Salman Khan hand over you no one can stop you from achieving success.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com