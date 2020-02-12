Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal scared the hell out of the Bigg Boss contestants

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is busy these days promoting his upcoming movie Bhoot which is made in three parts where the first part will be releasing on the 21st of this month.

The actor will visit the Bigg Boss to promote his movie, and will be entering the house, and will be playing a prank on the contestants.

Since Bhoot is a horror movie he will be scaring the contestants in the house by planting scary things inside.

Now according to the latest promo released by the channel you can see how the contestants are talking about some paranormal activity taking place in the house, the housemates are seen discussing how today is a full moon day.

Then comes Bollywood actor Vick kaushal’s plan where he plants scary creatures to scare the contestants, in the video you can see how he sends a person hiding his head, and when the contestants see it, the freak out and run for their life.

On the other hand, we can see Vicky watching all this in a secret room, and laughing his lungs out and having fun.

It will be interesting to see how the housemates will react when they come to know its Vicky’s plan.

Check the video below: