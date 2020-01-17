Bollywood heartthrob Sara Ali Khan will back Virat Kohli and team India on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live ahead of India’s second ODI against Australia

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen on Nerolac Cricket Live on the Star Sports Network talking cricket and bollywood ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia. Sara comes from a family with a rich lineage in cricket and is confident that Virat Kohli and his boys will bounce back in the second game of the Paytm India vs Australia series.

The duo will feature on the pre-show of the second ODI of Paytm India vs Australia series on Friday, 17th January 2020 at 2:30 PM IST.

Viewers can expect some friendly banter between the two as the Bollywood superstars will talk about their passion for the sport and their thoughts on both Team India and Australia along with resident Star Sports experts.

Nerolac Cricket Live has hosted Bollywood superstars such as Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rani Mukherji during the Home Season of Cricket.

The India vs Australia ODI Series consist of three ODIs with the second match on 17th January 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.