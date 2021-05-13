‘THIS’ Bollywood song defines the current situation of Anupama, Vanraj and Kavya perfectly!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa has reached a very interesting point now.

While Vanraj was the one to cheat on Anupama, she has now taken a strong stand and wants to divorce Vanraj. While Kavya waits for the divorce to happen so that she can get married to Vanraj, Vanraj has had a change of heart and wants to get back with Anupama. Amid this, Kavya has threatened to commit suicide and infact, she has even attempted once.

Now, looking at the situation, there is a fan post where the Bollywood song ‘Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho’ featuring Tabu, Govinda and Karishma Kapoor from the film Saajan Chale Sasural is being circulated on social media defining the situation of Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama!

Take a look:

As reported by us, Vanraj and Anupama get divorced as Anupama stands strong on her decision to get divorced. Amid all this Kavya who madly loves Vanraj gets shattered and wanted to get reconciled with Vanraj again. Vanraj gets broken after the divorce, and Kavya is trying to win his heart again and marry him.

While Vanraj is not ready to listen to Kavya and refuses Kavya all requests of marriage. On another side, Anupama decided to stay strong and be an independent lady who lives life on her own terms.

Keep reading this space for more updates from the world of Television, Bollywood and the Digital space. (Also Read: Imlie: Malini challenges to drag Aditya in court )