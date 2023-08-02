Bollywood's Ace Designer To Design Wedding Attires For The Cast Of Teri Meri Doriyaann For Their On Going Shaadi Sequence ?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:05
Bollywood's Ace Designer To Design Wedding Attires For The Cast Of Teri Meri Doriyaann For Their On Going Shaadi Sequence ?

MUMBAI :Shaadi season is here. From real life celebrity weddings to reel marriages, people have witnessed it all.

There has been a high octane drama that the audience has witnessed in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show has received immense love and applause from the audience. The show has always kept the viewers hooked on with their twists and romance.

As the audience are excited to watch the upcoming shaadi drama that will unfold in the show, we have received a exclusive scoop about the oufits that have been designed for the special shaadi sequence for the cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann. As the show has always been a visual treat for the audience with its setting & everything.

To make the Shaadi more grand we hear that, One of the most touted Bollywood designer is roped in to design wedding outfits for the wedding sequence of the show . We also got to know that the designer who is designing Seerat & Angad’s outfit has also designed wedding outfits for one of the biggest bollywood wedding of the year.

While we wonder who this ace designer would be, several names popped up like Anita Dongre, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

This development must have definitely got the audience excited for the upcoming Shaadi. It looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest onscreen weddings of 2023

Anita Dongre Masaba Gupta Manish Malhotra Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Teri Meri Doriyaann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
MUMBAI :The wait for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got lesser by a day as the production team of Salman Khan’s latest film...
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad doubts Sahiba’s real identity
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
“Why so much attitude” Netizens on this latest video of Aryan Khan
MUMBAI :Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat's Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House
Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat's Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House
Dharampatnii’s Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan strongly resembles This character from K3G? check out
Dharampatnii’s Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan strongly resembles This character from K3G? check out
What made Ghazal aka Richa Rathore so upset on the sets of Rabb se Hai Dua? Find out here
What made Ghazal aka Richa Rathore so upset on the sets of Rabb se Hai Dua? Find out here
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra learns to speak Punjabi? Find out why
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra learns to speak Punjabi? Find out why