Bollywood's Ace Designer To Design Wedding Attires For The Cast Of Teri Meri Doriyaann For Their On Going Shaadi Sequence ?

MUMBAI :Shaadi season is here. From real life celebrity weddings to reel marriages, people have witnessed it all.

There has been a high octane drama that the audience has witnessed in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The show has received immense love and applause from the audience. The show has always kept the viewers hooked on with their twists and romance.

As the audience are excited to watch the upcoming shaadi drama that will unfold in the show, we have received a exclusive scoop about the oufits that have been designed for the special shaadi sequence for the cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann. As the show has always been a visual treat for the audience with its setting & everything.

To make the Shaadi more grand we hear that, One of the most touted Bollywood designer is roped in to design wedding outfits for the wedding sequence of the show . We also got to know that the designer who is designing Seerat & Angad’s outfit has also designed wedding outfits for one of the biggest bollywood wedding of the year.

While we wonder who this ace designer would be, several names popped up like Anita Dongre, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

This development must have definitely got the audience excited for the upcoming Shaadi. It looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest onscreen weddings of 2023