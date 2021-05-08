Bondita-Sampoorna come together on the sets of Barrister Babu but there's a twist 

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu which has been successfully running on the small screens for more than a year now.

The show which is based on social drama is working wonders on the TV screens.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra are seen playing the lead roles on the show.

We have seen how Aurra aka Bondita is the major highlight of Barrister Babu.

ALSO READ: Barrister Babu: A conspiracy underway against clueless Bondita-Anirudh

Viewers simply love to watch the cute little girl who steals the show with her stellar performance.

Aurra is a dear one to everyone on the sets of Barrister Babu. She is loved for her bubbly nature and her co-stars have lots of fun shooting with her.

Well, we have seen how Sampoorna is behind Bondita's life and wants to get rid of her anyhow.

The onscreen drama which is going on in Barrister Babu is leaving the viewers intrigued.

However, the star cast never fails to have fun off-screen.

The onscreen rivals Bondita and Sampoorna are off-screen besties and often have a fun time together.

Here's what the duo is up to while they are not shooting.

We have seen how Aurra and Pallavi Mukherjee keeps sharing such amazing BTS pictures and videos which shows that they share a close bond.

Well, the viewers can see how Bondita and Sampoorna are bonding big time but in real life and not on the show.

What's your take on Aurra and Pallavi's bonding? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BIG REVELATION in Colors’ Barrister Babu​​​​​​​