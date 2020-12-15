Boss 14: An upset and apolegetic Vikas Gupta has isolated himself

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 challenger Vikas Gupta was recently evicted for his violent behaviour. He had a huge fight with Arshi Khan and pushed her into the swimming pool. Bigg Boss then decided to evict Vikas.

Now, Vikas has made his first video after his exit and accepted his mistake. He statwd that he has isolated himself somewhere and feels bad for whatever happened.

In the video, Vikas is in a room. He says that he had tears when he saw himself being violent and whatever happened should not have happened. He added that he is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE