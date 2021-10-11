BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal’s special gesture for Karan Kundrra will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Pratik is one of the most famous contestants currently in the Bigg Boss house and there is no doubt that he is running the show single-handedly.

In the first week of the show, one did see how Pratik had fights with almost everyone in the house, and post weekend ka vaar, he has also mended his differences.

Pratik since day one has said that he knows Karan Kundrra and has a lot of respect for him, as in the previous show, he did support and guide him a lot.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

Today is Karan Kundrra’s birthday and he is locked in the BB house so as a special gesture Pratik bakes a lovely cake for him which was seen during the live feed.

Karan was touched by the gesture and he went and hugged him and buried the hatchet between them. The housemates celebrated Karan’s birthday.

In the live feed, Karan was telling Afsana that in the past week, he and Pratik had many issues, but even after that, Pratik took an effort to bake a cake for him and he too forgot all that happened and went and hugged him.

He said that one should not forget their relations in their fight and should move on from there and keep the relationship alive as this is only a game and there is a life beyond this.

On the other hand, Pratik has such a good heart. In spite of all the differences he had with Karan the young lad baked a cake for him and made his day special.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan tries to brainwash Karan Kundrra against Jay Bhanushali )