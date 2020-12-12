Both Surbhi and my energy matches somewhere: Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI: Who would have thought that the pairing of a bad boy and a good girl will create so much buzz on social media? But well, it did. Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's on-screen chemistry in the supernatural thriller "Naagin 5" is much appreciated by the audience, and their fans even coined the name VAni for them, from their character names Veer and Bani. Even the actor is in awe of his co-star's performance and shared that their energies match somewhere.

Talking about their chemistry, Sharad said, "We are looking at something lethal, we are looking at a bad boy and a good girl, that's the sort of combination I want to see on-screen. A good girl, who is a little vulnerable, who is a little naive, and you have a guy who is all spiced up and he is wicked. It's a beautiful amalgamation of a bad boy and a good girl, and this is what people want to see, and luckily that's what they got to see."

"Honestly, it's been so effortless with Surbhi. Sometimes when we are performing our scenes they are so beautifully written that when you are performing, as an actor also, you start feeling it, and it just flows. Luckily, somewhere both Surbhi and my energies are matching. Your co-actor needs to be comfortable in your zone and vice versa. So, somewhere we both have that understanding, and that telepathy, which has worked till now and I am hoping it gets better with every scene," he added. The "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" actor recently recovered from COVID and resumed the shoot of Ekta Kapoor's popular franchise. He plays the role of Veer Singhania, the reincarnation of Cheel, in the show. This is the first time that he is playing a negative character on-screen and shared that though he was apprehensive about accepting this role, he looked at it as a good opportunity. He also thanked Ekta for envisioning him as a bad boy on-screen. "I was nervous about taking up this character, as I have never played a negative character on-screen. This being the first, I had apprehensions, but at the same time, I felt it's an opportunity where it does well or it does bad, there won't be anything in between. People have seen me play a good guy, the very adarsh sanskaari beta, the warrior, the romantic guy, but I was taken by surprise when Ekta ma'am offered me this role, and hats off to her vision," he said. "I could never see myself playing the quintessential bad boy on-screen. But he is not a bad boy, he is not black or white, he is grey. That's where I get to play around a lot. So, I get to have my nuances, body language, voice modulation, and all of that can be twisted but not in a dark way. He is basically from a family of evil people, while he is not that evil. Somewhere he has that streak of niceness in him, and I guess that's what makes him more interesting and exciting," Sharad signed off.