Brahma Kumari TV anchor Sister Kanupriya passes away; BK Shivani mourns death

MUMBAI: It looks like the television industry is flooded with upsetting news.

Recently, we exclusively reported about Hina Khan, Bharat Chawda, and Ashish Mehrotra each losing a parent.

The pandemic of coronavirus has hit the nation hard with its second wave, and the situation continues to remain grim. Each day we have been reporting about the sudden demise of entertainment celebrities with a heavy heart.

Now, we learn that sister Kanupriya who was the celebrity anchor of Brahma Kumaris Awakening TV is no more.

Kanupriya lost to a long battle with the deadly coronavirus and left for the heavenly adobe.

Brahma Kumari BK Shivani shared the sad news on her social media profile:

Having started as an anchor in Doordarshan, Kanu Priya has explored acting, script writing filmmaking and theatre presentation. After her widely viewed daily television show “Awakening with Brahma Kumaris” which has had a deep impact on the viewers, she went on to do “Karmbhoomi”, a show which focusses on young leadership.

TellyChakkar would like to extend our heartfelt condolence to her family.

May her soul rest in peace!

