BREAKING! Abhimanyu and Akshara's life in danger as Fire in the hospital in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 17:29
BREAKING! Abhimanyu and Akshara's life in danger as Fire in the hospital in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

Currently, Abhimanyu and Akshara go to the Party, Akshara comes late while, Abhi is all angry waiting for her. This results in Abhimanyu first leaving the party thinking that Akshara isn’t there and vice versa. They feel each other's presence and before they can leave, they meet each other and enter the party. While the couple dances together romantically, Aarohi, who was also invited to the party, comes there and gets shocked seeing them together. Aarohi feels uncomfortable.

Mr Bajori, one of the board members, has taken a liking to Akshara and will think of having a relationship with her. He will try to sexually harass her in the name of promotion and making her the CEO. Akshara will try to escape him but however, Abhimanyu will see this and also witness Akshara having an anxiety attack. He will attack Mr Bajori leaving Akshara shocked and he will blame himself for not keeping his wife safe.

Now, the breaking is that there shall be a fire blast, this shall bring a major twist in Abhimanyu and Akshara's life, Abhimanyu is left devastated sitting around the ruins in tears Is Akshara fine, will this fire make them reconcile their fight? 

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 17:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil's wardrobe is completely mine' Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt shares her fashion secrets; favourite looks and more
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Twist! Preesha recognizes Rudraksh’s voice and she is bombarded with the past memories
Mumbai: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romantic! Abhimanyu and Akshara apologize to each other, Akshara feels relieved
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ashwini to be in favour of Pakhi’s surrogacy after being convinced by Bhavani
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of Indian cinema’s most legendary and sought-after actresses, but has not been acting in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Shocker! Just when things were looking up for Abhimanyu and Akshara, a creepy stalker makes an entry and has his eyes on Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
Latest Video