BREAKING! Abhimanyu and Akshara's life in danger as Fire in the hospital in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu and Akshara go to the Party, Akshara comes late while, Abhi is all angry waiting for her. This results in Abhimanyu first leaving the party thinking that Akshara isn’t there and vice versa. They feel each other's presence and before they can leave, they meet each other and enter the party. While the couple dances together romantically, Aarohi, who was also invited to the party, comes there and gets shocked seeing them together. Aarohi feels uncomfortable.

Mr Bajori, one of the board members, has taken a liking to Akshara and will think of having a relationship with her. He will try to sexually harass her in the name of promotion and making her the CEO. Akshara will try to escape him but however, Abhimanyu will see this and also witness Akshara having an anxiety attack. He will attack Mr Bajori leaving Akshara shocked and he will blame himself for not keeping his wife safe.

Now, the breaking is that there shall be a fire blast, this shall bring a major twist in Abhimanyu and Akshara's life, Abhimanyu is left devastated sitting around the ruins in tears Is Akshara fine, will this fire make them reconcile their fight?

