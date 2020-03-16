BREAKING! Abhimanyu plans a DISCO themed Birthday Party for his love Akshara in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Akshara lied about her location and said that there is a network problem after Abhimanyu asks her why she was late. Further, Abhimanyu tries to play a guitar but won’t be able to due to his damaged hand.

Akshara on the other side is praying that she can meet Dr. Kunal for Abhimanyu. Soon, her prayers are answered and a person comes to the Dargah she is in.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu is planning for her Birthday and is quite hopeful that he will be able to bring a grand surprise, but Akshara calls him and tells him that she is stuck with work and cannot make it in time.

Well, now we got our hands on how that Birthday party shall be, it is surely going to be all glitters and glam as Akshara will make it in time and get a grand surprise. She will be seen in Silver and Black glittery sequenced high slit gown. While Abhimanyu is dressed in a black glittery blazer.

The theme is Disco for the party and we can't wait for their yet another dance sequence will all disco vibes this time.

