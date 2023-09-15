Breaking! Actor Sharad Malhotra to become father?

As per the latest reports actor Sharad Malhotra to become father soon, Read More
Sharad

MUMBAI: Actor Sharad Malhotra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them over the time with his beautiful acting contribution. We have loved the actor in his different characters especially on television and seen him getting all the lovd from the fans.

How can we forget some amazing shows coming from the side of the actor Sharad Malhotra like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Naagin 5, Vidrohi and others.

For all the fans of the actor Sharad Malhotra there is a big news it said that the actor is soon to become father. Yes you heard right as per the actor's source it is said that Sharad Malhotra who is married to Ripci Bhatie to become father very soon.

Well, there is no official announcement  for the same, but we look forward to see if this news is true and if yes it will be a great news for all the fans and audience.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

