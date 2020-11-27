Breaking! Aditya Narayan confirms to have a simple Temple-Wedding with beau Shweta Aggarwal on the 1st of December 

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan’s wedding with his steady girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal is almost approaching their due-date and Aditya is tense nervous and excited.

He says, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of COVID-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of COVID. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”.

Aditya is peering excitedly into his life ahead with Shweta, “It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for twelve years and we’ve been dating for ten years. No surprises as far as knowing each other well goes.”.

Aditya reveals that Shweta and he are different people. “In a way, we complete the puzzle of life by being the bringing in the missing jigsaw pieces. That’s what people say(laughs).A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend. But people say things change after marriage. So let’s see.”.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister supports him in the fight he had with Kavita, says the actress provoked him

A cheerful Aditya adds on, “Hard to believe I will be a married man soon, responsible for another human being’s well-being and happiness. So no more thinking only about myself. Life is unpredictable, anything can happen. But when one chooses a life partner one hopes and prays that she will be the person one is most likely to succeed in life with. I hope we make a good life for each other.”.

Aditya is not just concerned about his togetherness with Shweta. “It’s two families coming together. They will be getting to know one another closely, spending time with one another. I come from a humble family background. Hamare parivaar mein toh pehli baar itni dhoom-dham se shaadi ho rahi hai (this is the first-ever lavish wedding in our family). Even with the COVID restrictions, it is still the biggest wedding in my family. I am moving into my new phase with a lot of positivity. I am convinced that my partnership with Shweta will be most successful. I am determined to make it work.”, Aditya expresses.

Also Read: Adaalat fame Urvashi Jogiya reveals why she turned down a few web shows for THIS reason

Credit: SpotboyE