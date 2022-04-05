BREAKING! After Kumar Sanu in Yeh Rishta, Mika Singh to be a part of #MaAnKiShaadi in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on the television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More maturity is expected from Toshu's character in Star Plus' Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

Well, both the shows have had their intriguing twists currently with their grand weddings in line be it #MaAn or #AbhiRa. Fans have been dying to see their favourite duos get married onscreen and see a new phase in their lives.

We had earlier seen Kumar Sanu in Yeh Rishta for #AbhiRa's Sangeet and now the breaking is that Mika Singh is all set to grace the show Anupamaa for #MaAn's Sangeet. We can't wait to see how Anupamaa and Anuj shall dance to his tunes, as well all know Mika Di Vohti is around the corner, he is here to find a suitable bride for himself in #MaAnKiShaadi.

Currently, Baa would try and stop Anupama from going on a date with Anuj as she feels that her age is gone to do all this and she is worried about what people will say and think. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Baa and tells her that there is no age for love and romance and at times she should also go with Bapuji for a date and shouldn’t be shy about it as everyone likes to be pampered.

She assures her that she will be going for the date with Anuj no matter what, but will be finishing her entire work and will also cook the food and go and she shouldn’t worry about anything. Baa is shocked to see how Anupama is going against her and is not listening to her. It will be interesting to see what Baa would do to bring more problems to Anupama and Anuj’s marriage.

Also read: Anupama: OH NO! Bapuji fears that his worse dream could turn into reality, decides to hide the truth about his health

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com