Breaking! Amar Upadhyay is confirmed to play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya post-leap!

Initially, people thought that the character of Karan would die, but reports suggest that Karan’s character will continue but his face would be changed, and that sparked the interest as to who would play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya.
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast.

The show is taking a major generation leap and soon we will see the character of Shakti Arora depart.

Recently, the generation leap promo was released, starring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali.

While, many of the actors in the show have quit ahead of the leap, Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani, Sonal Vengurlekar, and Ruhi Chaturvedi have all quit.

As per sources, Amar Upadhyay has been confirmed to play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya.

We had previousy give you the update that Shakti Arora had wrapped up his part in the show. And also that Disha Jain has been roped in for the show. The name of the character hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

What do you think about Amar Upadhyay joining the show as th lead?

About Author

