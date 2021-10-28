Breaking: Ankit Siwach to be paired opposite Swati Rajput in Star Plus’ next?

MUMBAI : Here’s TellyChakkar back with another breaking news!

One of the talented writer and producer Ranjita Sharma, who bankrolled Patiala Babes on Sony TV, is set to bring a new show on Star Plus.

There are already reports about Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and Tum Dena Saath Mera fame Swati Rajput have been most likely locked to play the female protagonist in the show.

Talking about the male lead, TellyChakkar has learnt that actor Ankit Siwach, who is known for stint in Mannmohini, Beyhadh 2 and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, holds bright chances of getting finalized opposite Swati Rajput in the show.

We hear that the talks are and but Ankit and Swati in most probability will play the main leads in the show.

We contacted Ankit but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Katha Kottage’s Patiala Babes showcased the beautiful relationship shared between mother and a daughter played by Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur respectively.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!