Breaking! Archana Puran Singh’s ‘danga’ with the team of Panga on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh has been sharing many behind the scene videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The videos are quite engaging and help fans to know more about the team who work hard behind the camera.

Recently, the team of Panga starrer Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Richa Chadha visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma show to promote the film.

In between the shoot, the team of Panga was relaxing behind the stage and were binging on samosas and sandwiches. However, Archana Puran Singh’s camera caught all the actions and she shared the video on her Instagram profile mentioning, “BREAKING NEWS!!Panga team ka samose aur sandwich ke saath danga!!! (maine aisi rhyming kahan se seekhi? #Thokotaali).”

