BREAKING! Arjun Bijlani and Balraj Syal to host StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts. Once again, they are all set to rule the TRPs when it comes to reality shows.

After Smart Jodi, A new show is all set to begin every Sunday titled Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the onscreen Saas- Bahu and the jodis.

Now, the breaking news is that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show.

We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi, well this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi. The concept of Smart Jodi had been that the viewers would get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.

We had revealed that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the winners of the show.

