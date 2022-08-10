Breaking! Ayesha Singh CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and had THIS to say! Details Inside!

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 12:06
CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the 20-year Leap? Here’s what we know

And her portrayal of Sai, in the hit show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein has been applauded by fans and peers alike.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a chart-topping show, which has a beloved cast and a devoted fan base.

Sadly, there had been reports that the news that the leads; Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora are quitting the show surfaced, and the netizens are divided.

There have also been reports that the decision came, as the leads did not want to play aged characters and some rumors even suggested that the cast wanted a remuneration hike, and that has played into the decision.

But TellyChakkar got in touch with the leading lady, Ayesha ISngh herself, who refuted the bogus claims but sadly she confirmed the news and said, “Not at all. The story had to move forward and that’s all”.

Well, this news is going to break a million hearts of ardent fans and they will definitely miss their beloved Sai in the show.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt who played the role of Paakhi in the show had recently quit the show as well. We tried to get in touch with Harshad Arora as well, but at the time of publishing this article, we had gotten no response.

What are your thoughts on Ayesha Singh quitting the show? Let us know in the comments below!

For more exclusive updates from the entertainment world, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

ALSO READ:AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

 

