BREAKING! BALH2's Utkarsh Gupta ENTERS Colors' Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineetii focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Well, the show has been already making space in the audience's hearts, a story from the beautiful vibes of Punjab and bonds that are soo pure that you can't help but fall in love with them. The story has just begun and the love angle is already established between the three of them. Talking about the casting in the show, we get to see a completely different side of both Tanvi and Anchal like never before and the ladies are indeed nailing it.

We had exclusively updated that, Giriraj Kabra is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. As per the sources, the actor shall play Rajiv's elder brother in the show. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. The actor was last seen in the shows Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Kundali Bhagya in grey shades.

Now the breaking news is that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Utkarsh Gupta has been roped in an interesting role for the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

The current track of the show reveals, that Vikram sees Rajiv and Neeti together, he unfolds Rajiv's truth in front of Parineet and the family and Rajiv claims that yes he has married Parineet but he doesn't love her and he hasn't accepted her as his wife at all. This shall bring a major storm in both Parineet and Neeti's lives for sure.

