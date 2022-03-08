BREAKING! Beauty Pageant winner Laleeta Trivedi ENTERS Colors' Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is a new show that began on television and the audience has given it a thumbs up the show is doing pretty good for itself. The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in the lead roles. There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Now the breaking news is that the International Pageant winner Laleeta Trivedi makes a cameo entry in the show for the Teej special. On asking about the entry she revealed, that it was an amazing experience working with the team of the show, and I loved the spirit of the whole team on taking it so big".

In the recent episodes, Katha will confront Yuvraj for hiding his truth from everyone. Meanwhile, Yuvraj will act to be innocent as Katha will call him Rahul. Katha will further say that it's hard to believe that he is Kabir's brother. Yuvraj will then tell Katha that his name is Yuvraj and he does not know anyone named Rahul. This leaves Katha shocked. Yuvraj meets Katha and asks Katha to start a new life and forgive him for his mistakes moving on in her life. Katha stands stunned by his reply and decides to expose his truth to Kabir.

