BREAKING! Bigg Boss 15: After Vikas Gupta, Karan Kundrra is the new MASTERMIND of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Just like they do every year, the makers have come up with a different themes for Bigg Boss. This time, the theme is jungle, and the contestants will have to pass the jungle and its challenges. Only then they would get a chance to enter the house. The challenges will include winning basic necessities in the house. It will not be easy or comfortable till they reach the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The current episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have been witnessing a new mastermind in the game. The term mastermind is usually used for Vikas Gupta who has been a part of the Bigg Boss family as a participant, guest, and challenger too. In the previous season of BB, Vikas entered the house as the mastermind.

Now, in the 15th edition of the show, we are seeing Karan Kundrra taking that seat and winning over fans with his smart game plan. Just in today's episode, Karan was seen breaking the OTT trio and getting his task done. His tricks have been falling in place and bringing victory for the junglevaasis. So we could say that Karan is taking the legacy of Vikas Gupta ahead by becoming the mastermind of the season.

In an exclusive interview, when we had asked him if he gets a chance to take someone in the house with him, he had revealed that he would like to take Vikas along. Here's what the actor had said.

'If I got a chance, could I take five with me? Well, they wouldn't even allow one person with me, but if this could be true, I would surely take Vikas Gupta with me. He is known as the mastermind for a reason and has been a part of Bigg Boss for 4 seasons. I am sure taking him would be a win-win decision for me.'

Well, now we know who has been the an inspiration to Karan.

