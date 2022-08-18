BREAKING! Colors' Sherdil Shergill gets a launch date, most likely to take Spy Bahu's timeslot?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 12:30
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for launch in the upcoming months. Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days. Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel. There were constant speculations about who will play the lead actress.

ALSO READ: Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna, and Madhurima Tuli were in the race to play the lead. And now, it is confirmed that Surbhi will be playing the lead role.

Surbhi is roped in for the show and we can't be more excited. The actress is known for her stint in shows like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2 and some more. Surbhi has been away from the small screens after Naagin and the viewers will be super excited to see her back on the small screens. We had exclusively updated Dheeraj Dhoopar has been paired opposite Surbhi Chandna, though there were some great actors in the race Dhoopar has bagged the role. We will see the duo together after Naagin 5, where DD had a cameo with Surbhi in the show.   

Now, the exciting news is that the show is all set to get launched on 5th September and is most likely to take Spy Bahu's timeslot at 9:30 pm. Well, will Spy Bahu have a timeslot change or wrap up? What do you think will happen?

How excited are you to see Surbhi and Dheeraj in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Shoot of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill begins

