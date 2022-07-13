BREAKING! Color's Spy Bahu to go OFF-AIR next month?

MUMBAI: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Now we came across a massive news that the show is all set to go Off-air, as per our sources, the show is said to wrap up by the next month itself.

Currently, Sejal tries to get answers from Abhishek/Farid as he takes his last breaths in her arms. SK is shocked to learn that Abhishek is Farid and takes Sejal inside. Yohan and Drishti soon reach the place and find Abhiskek on the floor.

SK hides his team so to prove that Yohan and Drishti found the body first. They both are devastated to see him and Yohan is further shocked to find a piece of cloth that belonged to Sejal. SK will take it and say that they find out about it and ask Yohan to take care of Drishti as she falls unconscious.

