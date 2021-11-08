BREAKING! Did Ekta Kapoor hint at Mouni Roy's RETURN to Naagin with Naagin 6 or will it be Mahima Makwana?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world for their avid readers.

Well, Bigg Boss 15's weekend ka vaar turned dramatic with Ekta Kapoor's entry into the show, she unveiled some shocking revelations about the contestants and transformed the whole environment in the house.

While teasing the fans, she revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead could be an actress starting from M, well it is also speculated that it could be Mahima Makwana, but as we had exclusively updated that Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor will be gracing the stage of the Big Picture.

Well, now the speculation is between the two beauties Mahima and Mouni who do you think the next Naagin would be? Will we see Mouni back on TV, or this would be a cameo just like Hina Khan had in the 5th season of Naagin that had Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra in the lead.

