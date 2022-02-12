Breaking! Dipti Shah and Varun Buddhadev to do a special project together

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: Whoa! After the success of ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Nora Fatehi is teaming up with Anil Kapoor for an upcoming project

Dipti Shah is a renowned casting director and Varun Buddhadev who is a child actor will be soon seen in a special project together. This project is very unique and will give a new perspective between Mother and son relationship. Moreover, it has already created buzz amongst the fans and they are very much looking forward to their upcoming project.

Check out the picture-



Varun Buddhadev is popularly known for his roles in the television show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and he was featured in many shows and commercial ad films.

Also read:Delighted! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to treat their fans teaming up together for their upcoming project

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com