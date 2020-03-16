BREAKING! Dreamiyata's Danny Alagh debuts with Colors' Udaariyaan

Jasmine and Tanya come face to face, while Jassu thinks it's her Tejo she refuses to recognize them and moves away. Jasmine calls Fateh and reveals that they are in London and here they saw Tejo, she is alive but she refuses to recognize us.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:51
BREAKING! Dreamiyata's Danny Alagh debuts with Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 4's Tushar Dhembla JOINS the cast of Colors' Udaariyaan

Well, as we know the show has been doing really well and the current track has left the fans on the edge of their seats. Fans are still in shock seeing Tejo turn into Tania but are in love with her new avatar for sure. 

Now, the most exciting news is that Danny Alagah who has been associated with Udaariyaan and Dreamiyata, Ravi- Sargun's closest is all set to debut in acting with the show's London schedule. He will be a part of a short sequence in the show. He is already flaunting the accent for sure. 

Check out the post: 

Currently, in the show, Jasmine and Tanya come face to face, while Jassu thinks it's her Tejo she refuses to recognize them and moves away. Jasmine calls Fateh and reveals that they are in London and here they saw Tejo, she is alive but she refuses to recognize us. He must come immediately to help them bring Tejo back. 

It will get proven that Angad's drive to win Tejo will be the reason for him creating such a huge scene in Moga, we had exclusively updated that Angad will die in the London Schedule and the story shall take a major turn for all of them, especially Tejo and Fateh. 

Also read: OMG! Check out the bromance between the rivals of Udaariyaan

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Abhishek Kumar Chetna Singh Udaariyaan Colors tv Lokesh Batta Karan V Grover TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video