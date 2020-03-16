BREAKING! Dreamiyata's Danny Alagh debuts with Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, as we know the show has been doing really well and the current track has left the fans on the edge of their seats. Fans are still in shock seeing Tejo turn into Tania but are in love with her new avatar for sure.

Now, the most exciting news is that Danny Alagah who has been associated with Udaariyaan and Dreamiyata, Ravi- Sargun's closest is all set to debut in acting with the show's London schedule. He will be a part of a short sequence in the show. He is already flaunting the accent for sure.

Currently, in the show, Jasmine and Tanya come face to face, while Jassu thinks it's her Tejo she refuses to recognize them and moves away. Jasmine calls Fateh and reveals that they are in London and here they saw Tejo, she is alive but she refuses to recognize us. He must come immediately to help them bring Tejo back.

It will get proven that Angad's drive to win Tejo will be the reason for him creating such a huge scene in Moga, we had exclusively updated that Angad will die in the London Schedule and the story shall take a major turn for all of them, especially Tejo and Fateh.

