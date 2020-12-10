BREAKING! Ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli re-enters the BB 14 house

MUMBAI: Get ready for some more drama in the house as Bigg Boss 14's drama queen, Nikki Tamboli has once again made her way into the controversial house.

Nikki Tamboli, who got eliminated last week in the finale episode and was in tears, is all smiles now as she has already made a smashing re-entry in the house and viewers will get to witness the moment soon in the coming episode.

It was initially reported that Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be making a comeback on the show and now, even Nikki Tamboli has joined them as all three of them are seen on the Filmcity's sets, shooting for their entry in the house.

Being scheduled to get over by January 21's first week initially, the season has now been extended as it's going to end on 21st February.

Till then, to keep the audiences entertained, makers are trying their best to levitate the show's entertainment quotient.

In the last 'Weekend Ka Vaar', we saw six popular ex-contestants Rakhi Sawant (Yet to get in the main house), Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajana and Vikas Gupta entered the season as 'challengers' to make the game more interesting. The comeback of these players as 'Wild Card' contestants will definitely make the show even more entertaining.

Coming back to Nikki Tamboli, the south actress managed to gain all the limelight with her antics in the house.

