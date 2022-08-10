Breaking! Fahman Khan will NOT be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein post-leap!

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

And with Harshad Arora playing the role of Satya and the twist of Sai and Satya getting married.

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt’s exit from the show has disheartened the fans and since then there has been big news that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora are all going to quit the show and the show is going to take a major leap.

Reports of TV heartthrob Fahmaan Khan being signed on as the lead have been doing rounds.

But TellyChakkar has a major update about the same.

As per sources on the set, Fahmaan will not be playing the lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein post-leap.

The reasons for this are still unknown but fans of the actor were in two minds about the same, while they were excited on one hand, they were also skeptical about it on the other.

But this means that the question of who will play the lead of the show is still up for the curiosity of the fans.

Fahmaan on the other hand will continue shooting for his current show Balaji’s Pyaar Ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni, as the delightful news that the show has gotten an extension for the month has been out.

Who would you like to see on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Post leap?

