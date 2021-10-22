BREAKING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans to receive a MASSIVE SURPRISE on THIS date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Virat and Sai are among the most adored duos onscreen at present. They have not only won hearts with their performance but also made a special place in everyone's homes. Well, apart from their amazing chemistry on screen, the duo has some fun reels and pictures as well.

Now the breaking news is that the show will air 5 days prior to its telecast on TV on Disney Plus Hotstar from the 25th of October. The show has reached some impressive heights.

It is surely going to get interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes on Hotstar and stay a step ahead of the TV viewers for the episode.

Currently, in the show, on Sai’s re-entry in Chavan Nivas, Pakhi will once again taunt Sai and call her Queen as the entire family is on their foot to welcome her. She will further wish that she faces a huge accident than maybe she will also get the same treatment. The entire family will be shocked by Pakhi’s hard words and will not know how to change her thinking.

