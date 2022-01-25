BREAKING! Goenkas and Birlas to have a dance performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that this is her last chance to speak in front of the family and if she doesn't she will lose him forever. We later see Abhimanyu leaving the temple. Akshara screams and confesses her love for Abhimanyu, she finally brings all the courage to tell her family members that she loves him and they both want to get married, only if they would happily give their blessings to them, till then they shall keep trying to convince them.

In the upcoming episode, We had earlier spoken about the Makar Sankranti Celebration, now the breaking news is that both Goenkas and Birlas are all set to have a dance performance. They will be seen dancing together, well as Abhimanyu aka Harshad had said, often the happier moments turn to be a dream, it would be interesting to see if their dance is a dream or reality for AbhiRa.

