BREAKING! Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu to perform Shiv Tandav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai??

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their musical love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

Fans find it a visual treat to see Harshad essaying the character of Abhimanyu, apart from his washboard abs taking all attention we have seen that Harshad is a shiva bhakt in the show. Now, the breaking is that Harshad is most likely to be seen performing Shiv Tandav to release all his sorrow, frustration due to Akshara and Aarohi to get a clear picture of his life.

If sources are to be believed we came across a visual from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with the Trishul and Shiv Tandav background.

