BREAKING! Imlie gets saved; time for a birthday celebration in the Rathore family in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Kairi takes a step ahead and asks Aryan why his jail visit, Aryan requests her not to tell Imlie anything. Kairi saves the day by getting Aryan out of the jail, while she is about, to tell the truth to Jyoti thrashes her and breaks the recorder. Imlie feels defeated but Aryan thanks Kairi for saving hi,m and this makes Jyoti jealous.

On the next day, while Kairi is busy cooking Jyoti comes to the kitchen and asks her to do a favour, she agrees to help but then Jyoti unveils her devious plan as she wants Kairi to kill Imlie, and butcher her into pieces. She agrees and instead of killing she cuts pieces of the fruit Imlie and brings it to her. Jyoti loses her cool and asks her to go away. She then instigates Harry to go and kill her.

Harry sees her removing Kairi's wig and comes toward Imlie with a knife as he comes to know Imlie is Kairi and she has been fooling everyone, he then reveals that Jyoti will not spare him if he doesn't kill her, he attacks Imlie, on the other hand, Aryan is waiting for her as she had promised him about having breakfast together. He decides to go and bring her from the room. To stop Aryan, Jyoti falls down but Aryan refuses to give attention to her.

In the upcoming episode, Aryan rushes to the room and while he is running he hears Imlie's scream. When he opens the door he is left in shock, he falls to the floor, did Imlie fall prey to Harry's attack or did she lose Chiku? What happened to Imlie?

Now the breaking is that Imlie is all safe and saved, soon there is will be a birthday party and the family is all set to welcome the new member to the family. Netizens suggest that it is Imlie's birthday.

Also read: MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Harry shoots Imlie; Aryan begins investigating Madhav's background

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

DES: Aryan rushes to the room and while he is running he hears Imlie's scream. When he opens the door he is left in shock, he falls to the floor, did Imlie fall prey to Harry's attack or did she lose Chiku? What happened to Imlie?

