BREAKING! Karan V Grover and Srishti Jain APPROACHED for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's NEXT?

MUMBAI: Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ show Udaariyaan which has become quite popular among the masses and is the no one show on the channel, are working on another show under their banner Dreamiyata for Colors This new show will also be shot in Chandigarh.

We hear that the show will be apparently on the lines of the famous film Baghban.

Our sources inform us that the show has been approached to Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover and Srishti Jain. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet.

We tried contacting the team but there were no confirmations.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned.