Breaking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya to get MARRIED?

MUMBAI: Two Kundali Bhagya actors are ready to take the plunge!

As the lockdown restrictions are slowly easing, it's time for band baaja baarat for our telly celebrities.

Early in the day, we broke the news about Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi, is all set to get hitched with his fiancé and actress Poonam Preet most probably on 26 November. (Read here: )

Now, it looks like before Sanjay, Shraddha Arya is apparently tying the knot.

Yes, our sources inform us that Shraddha is dating a navy-based man and the actress is most likely getting hitched on 16 November (2021) in Delhi.

We hear that the wedding will be close-knit and we aren’t aware if the Kundali Bhagya cast has been invited for the D-Day.

We tried reaching out to Shraddha but she remained unavailable for a comment.

For the uninitiated, in 2015, Arya got engaged to an NRI named Jayant but the duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. She revealed her relationship with Alam Singh Makkar when the couple decided to participate in dance reality show Nach Baliye. Shraddha and Alam reportedly ended their relationship, two months after 'Nach Baliye 9' went off air.

Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl and is currently playing the lead role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.