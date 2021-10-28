BREAKING! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali goes off-air on this DATE

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Currently the show has been garnering love for the intriguing twists and turns but now a sad news is to be disclosed for the fans, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali will go off air on 27th of November. Producer Sandip Sikcand took to his Instagram and shared the news to the viewers.

We are surely sad that the show is bidding adieu to the fans this soon. The love story of Raghav Rao and Pallavi indeed entertained the fans. They not only enjoyed their happy moments but also cried and expressed the same amount rage with their adorable Raghvi.

