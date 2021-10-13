BREAKING! Mohsin Khan BREAKS DOWN on the last day of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has a special message for Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Well, it has been confirmed that the show will undergo a leap and Mohsin Khan will be leaving the show. The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in the show and Harshad Chopda to play Kairav in the show post the leap.

After, Aarambh Trehan the young Kairav wrapping his shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, now Mohsin Khan gets emotional on the sets of the show as Kartik created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. Mohsin Khan takes to his Instagram handle and shares the best memories of his journey with all his co-stars. He even thanks his makeup man who has been behind creating Kartik Goenka for all these years.

Mohsin calls Rajan Shahi his mentor and we thank him for making him do the most adored character onscreen, Kartik Goenka. Well, we are surely going to miss Kartik in the show as the lead.

Currently, the show is leading to the end of Sirat and Kartik's story, with the new twists and turns on a daily basis, it is difficult to say what would lead to their end. The makers have been busy creating the most justified end to the extremely adored characters of the show.

