Breaking! Neha Solanki was roped in to play the lead in Ved Raj’s next for Star Plus produced by Story Square Productions?

Shoonya Square productions are one of the most famous and successful production houses in the entertainment world.

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, etc.

The production house has been renamed Story Square Productions and is helmed by Ved Raj.

Per reports, Ved Raj is coming up with a new show for Star Plus. While the show's details are yet kept under wraps it is said to be on a grand scale.

As per sources Actress Neha Solanki has been roped in to play the lead in the Story Square Production’s next for Star Plus.

While, there has been no confirmation yet, many names have bee floating around but sources suggest that Neha might be the one.

Previously, we gave you the update that Pushpa Impossible’s Sachin Parikh had been roped in for the show.

Neha is a very popular actor who acts in South Indian movies and Hindi TV Shows as well.

She has been featured in Zee TV’s Sethji and was last seen in Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling. And she has been seen in movies like 90 ML, Chalo Premiddam and more.

